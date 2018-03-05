Jasper Jolly

The City’s mining stockbrokers will be on the lookout for new clients after the collapse at the end of last week of Beaufort Securities.

As many as 65 clients are now up for grabs across the Alternative Investment Market (Aim) as well as the FTSE main market, according to data from Adviser Rankings.

Beaufort was the sixth biggest broker on Aim, with 61 clients on the smaller market as of 5 February, Adviser Rankings said. Of those, 37 were mining firms, including one new client gained since November 2017.

Firms with large mining practices which could potentially gain from Beaufort’s collapse include SP Angel, which had 18 mining clients in February, and WH Ireland, which had 13 mining clients.

Meanwhile, the blue-blooded firm JP Morgan Cazenove has 14 mining clients, although it does not tend to specialise in Aim-listed companies.

Beaufort Securities entered insolvency on Friday after the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it was necessary to “protect assets from dissipation and protect customers”. The City watchdog said it has “concerns” that Beaufort companies “may be involved in financial crime” after the US Department of Justice unsealed an indictment naming the company.

Some 60 firms made announcements about the collapse of Beaufort by the end of last week, with 16 saying they will seek a new broker urgently.

Kibo Mining was among the worst hit of the broker’s clients. It told the stock market is has not yet received £750,000 in proceeds from a share placement.

Adviser Rankings’ data showed Numis Securities extended its lead as the broker with the most clients, 197, across the whole stock market. Numis gained four new clients, with second-placed JP Morgan Cazenove not adding any net new firms.

Cazenove, known as the Queen’s broker, remains the top FTSE 100 stockbroker, with 29 clients.

