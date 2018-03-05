May plans to get tough on developers for not building fast enough

Helen Cahill

Therea May will today warn developers that they could be punished by councils if they do not build fast enough.

The UK Prime Minister has made it her personal mission to solve the housing crisis, and in a speech today, she will say she “expects developers to do their duty”. She said the government could allow councils to refuse planning permission to housebuilders if their build-out rate is not fast enough.

Read more: Sajid Javid to unveil plans to crack down on "nimby" councils

The plans, part of the government’s new national policy framework, will be subject to an eight-week consultation. May has stopped short of saying that developers should be allowed to build on green belt land, although Sajid Javid has promised to get tough on “nimby” councils.

Councils failing to meet their building targets will have planning powers taken away from then, Javid said in a Sunday Times interview.

May will also use her speech to take a swipe at Persimmon bosses for their controversial pay policies. She will say “the bonuses paid to the heads of some of our biggest developers are based not on the number of homes they build but on their profits or share price.”