James Booth

James Bond's carmaker of choice Aston Martin saw its brand value grow by 268 per cent in 2018.

The spectacular growth saw it top the table as the fastest growing car brand in the world in 2018 with a brand value of $3.6bn (£2.6bn), according to a report by research organisation Brand Finance.

The British luxury sports carmaker, which produces model such as the £147,900 DB11, delivered its first profit for a decade last year.

It is also set to benefit from the Brexit-related devaluation of the pound which will make its cars more affordable for international buyers.

Brand Finance CEO David Haigh said: Exploiting one of the strongest series of planned model launches in the sector, Aston Martin is now a darling for investors and a brand that Britain should be proud of.”

Mercedes Benz topped the table by total brand value at $45.4bn, overtaking Toyota and BMW on $43.7bn and $41.8bn.

Electric carmaker Tesla also shot up the table to 19th, growing its brand value by 106 per cent to $5.7bn.

Last month billionaire Tesla owner Elon Musk blasted a Tesla roadster into space on top of the Space X Falcon Heavy rocket.

Brand Finance calculates the values of its brands in its league tables using metrics such as revenues, and economic growth rates to arrive at a 'royalty rate' that would be charged for its use if the brand was licensed in the open market.