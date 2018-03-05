Sales at online-only retailers jump to £8.4bn

Helen Cahill

Sales at the biggest e-commerce retailers in the UK have jumped by almost a quarter over the past year, as shoppers increasingly turn to the internet for their products.

Research published today has found sales at the 20 biggest online-only retailers jumped 23 per cent, up to £8.4bn in 2016-17 from £6.8bn in the prior year. The report looked at revenues at Ocado, Asos and AO World, alongside other household names.

The research, from RPC, highlights the growing importance of online shopping, as other bricks-and-mortar businesses continue to struggle with rising rents and hefty business rates payments.

A report from accountancy firm UHY Hacker Young has found 35 of the top 100 restaurant groups in the UK are now loss-making, a 75 per cent jump year-on-year. Just last week, Italian chain Prezzo said it was shutting stores as part of a restructuring, following on from the news that Jamie's Italian was closing 12 branches.

Peter Kubik, partner at UHY Hacker Young, said: "Pressures on the restaurant sector have been building for years, and the last year has pushed a number of major groups to breaking point.

"With Brexit hanging over consumers like a dark cloud, restaurants can't expect a bailout from a surge in discretionary spending."

New figures from EY Item Club show consumer spending growth more than halved last year, falling from 2.9 per cent to 1.4 per cent, the lowest level of growth since 2011.

The report has forecast growth to remain muted in 2018 at just 1.3 per cent, rising to 1.6 per cent in 2019 and 1.9 per cent in 2020.

"We are going to see stable but sluggish growth in consumer spending this year with little prospect of achieving the levels achieved in 2016," said Mark Gregory, EY's chief economist.

"While the impact of higher inflation should slowly fade, the UK consumer will be hit by new issues which will impact their spending power."