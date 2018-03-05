Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves cover insurance lawyers, capital markets and peer-to-peer lending. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Forum of Insurance Lawyers

The Forum of Insurance Lawyers (TFOIL) has welcomed Kishan Mangat, solicitor at DWF LLP as its new president. Kishan’s expertise lies in representing insurers on a wide variety of catastrophic injury claims; covering road traffic accidents, public and employer's liability and product liability claims. Kishan has also worked on international cross border claims dealing with jurisdiction and applicable law issues. She has developed an interest in working on complex brain injury and amputation cases. Kishan also has experience of defending claims brought against large insured care homes often involving complex issues such as abuse and violations of the Human Rights Act. Kishan succeeds Mukesh Kainth.

Macquarie Capital

Macquarie Capital, the corporate advisory, capital markets and principal investment arm of Macquarie Group, has appointed Erik Jorgensen as a managing director in its European Principal Investment business – deploying capital to facilitate client transactions in the infrastructure technology (infratech) space. Erik joins Macquarie from Intel Capital, where he served as an investment director for 10 years, focused on growth equity transactions in the technology sector. His previous investments include iZettle AB, MariaDB Corporation and Volocopter. Erik started his career over 20 years ago in San Francisco-based investment bank Hambrecht & Quist, where he specialised in mergers and acquisitions for high-growth companies in the communications, semiconductor and software spaces.

ArchOver

ArchOver, the peer-to-peer (P2P) business lending platform, has announced Bill Johnston will join its board of directors as a non-executive director (NED). In his role, Bill will support ArchOver in formularising its training and development programme, to ensure it has the right talent in place as it continues to scale. He will offer an external perspective and work with ArchOver employees to understand their career goals. Applying a strategic view, he will advise on what roles and responsibilities employees can assume as the business grows and any training ArchOver can deliver to help career progression. Bill has had a distinguished career in the finance and accounting industry. He sat on the training committee of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales for over a decade and has been group finance director for the Hampden Group since 2010. He was previously a managing director and partner at Seymour Taylor, an accountancy practice in High Wycombe.

