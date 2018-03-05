MPs grill top pension funds over climate change risks

Courtney Goldsmith

The UK's top pension funds are being grilled by MPs over how they manage financial risks posed by climate change as the government admits there is "widespread misunderstanding" among trustees on the scope of their duties.

The chair of the cross-party Environmental Audit Committee has written to the top 25 pension funds in the UK, which have about £555bn in combined assets under management, as part of an inquiry into Green Finance.

"We want to know what pension funds are doing to safeguard people’s pensions from the financial risks of climate change," said Mary Creagh, the chair of the committee.

Read more: Should we subsidise farmers for providing ‘public goods’?

Over time, both the physical impact of climate change and the transition to a low-carbon society could impact the value of different types of companies, including energy and insurance firms.

Creagh said: "The climate change risks of tomorrow should be considered by pension funds today. A young person auto-enrolled on a pension today may be 45 years away from retirement. Over that timescale these climate change risks will inevitably grow."

"Misunderstanding"

In evidence published today, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said recent research has suggested a lack of attention and "outright misunderstanding" remain widespread among pension trustees, despite the publication of guidance on environmental considerations by The Pensions Regulator.

One survey by the trade magazine Professional Pensions suggested 53 per cent of trustees did not see climate change as a financially material risk to their own or their clients' portfolios.

"Whilst there are clearly trustees who understand the issues, are actively engaging with them and are reviewing and where necessary amending their investment strategies accordingly, good practice appears to be far from universal," the DWP said.

The Bank of England meanwhile said: "Climate change and society’s responses to it, presents financial risks which impact upon the Bank’s objectives."

In a letter to Creagh, Sarah Breeden, executive director for international banks supervision at the Prudential Regulation Authority, said the Bank was responding to these risks by engaging with regulated firms through prudential supervision, including refreshing analysis on the insurance sector to include climate-related risks.

Breeden also said the Bank was engaging with initiatives to support an orderly market transition to a lower-carbon economy.

Green credentials are becoming increasingly important to funds and shareholders alike. Last year, Norway’s $1.1 trillion sovereign wealth fund decided to ditch oil and gas investments, and last week investors called on Rio Tinto to review its relationships with industry bodies blocking progress on climate change.

Read more: Let’s make London the green finance capital of the world