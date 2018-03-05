Jasper Jolly

London will seek to embed itself at the centre of the growing world of Islamic finance this week as it hosts a summit for some of the world’s biggest investors.

Chancellor Philip Hammond will host prominent Islamic bankers, central bankers and government officials from countries like Saudi Arabia at a Downing Street reception today.

The prohibition of interest under Shariah law has prompted a burgeoning market in sukuk bonds, which give investors ownership of a share in an asset, rather than a debt obligation.

With many Islamic countries growing in wealth, The Islamic financial system has grown at a double-digit rate for the last decade and reached approximately $3.5 trillion (£2.4 trillion) last year, according to the Islamic Research and Training Institute.

The summit, to be hosted at the London Stock Exchange (LSE), comes as the UK government continues its efforts to entice the Saudi Arabian government to list its enormous oil producer, Aramco, in the UK.

The president of the Saudi Arabia-based Islamic Development Bank, Bandar Hajjar, will be among the speakers at the summit, after opening trading at the LSE this morning along with Sultan Choudhury, chief executive of Birmingham-based Al Rayan Bank.

Nikhil Rathi, chief executive of the LSE’s bourse arm, highlighted what he described as London’s “ability to offer international issuers access to deep liquid pools of investor capital”.

John Glen, the government’s City minister, said the push for Islamic finance was a “perfect example of our ambition to promote London as the financial centre of the world”, while London mayor Sadiq Khan described the capital as a “powerhouse in the Islamic finance sector”.

The UK was the first non-Muslim-majority country to issue its own sukuk bond, in 2014, in which it raised £200m from investors.

