May to Trump: Don't take unilateral action on steel tariffs

Theresa May has told Donald Trump of her "deep concern" over his plan to raise tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.

In a tweet, the President has said the US' tariff system on steel was "not fair or smart".

"When a country taxes our products coming in at, say, 50 per cent, and we tax the same product coming into our country at zero, not fair or smart," he said.

"We will soon be starting reciprocal taxes so that we will charge the same thing as they charge us."

May said in a phone call to Trump earlier today that countries should work together to tackle overcapacity, and raised her concerns about his policy.

Trump has also attacked the EU, saying the US will tax car imports from the bloc if it increases tariffs on US businesses in the car industry.

"They make it impossible for our cars (and more) to sell there," Trump said in a tweet overnight. "Big trade imbalance!"