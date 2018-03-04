Courtney Goldsmith

Aeroplane engine maker Rolls-Royce is expected to reveal a rise in annual revenue and profit this week as chief exec Warren East ramps up a plan to streamline the business.

On an underlying basis, 2017 pre-tax profit is expected to rise to £878m from £813m the previous year, while revenue is set to grow to £14.7bn from £13.8bn, according to analysts' consensus.

"Simplicity is the order of the day at Rolls. A lack of transparency arguably contributed to a series of profit warnings a few years ago, so we don’t blame CEO Warren East for trying to make things more straightforward," said ​George Salmon, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

In January, the firm threw the future of its embattled commercial marine business into doubt, saying it was "evaluating options" for the marine unit as part of a wider restructuring.

East is working to condense the group's five business lines into three divisions – civil aerospace, defence and power systems – and more details on the simplification will be unveiled when the firm publishes its annual results on Wednesday, 7 March.

At the end of January, Chris Cholerton, previously the president of the firm's defence unit, was appointed as president of civil aerospace, while Tom Bell, a global sales and marketing exec at Boeing, was appointed to lead the enlarged defence business going forward.

However, other management cuts are expected to be announced as the firm consolidates.

Rolls-Royce hired consultant Alvarez & Marsal to work on simplifying the business, the Sunday Times reported, saying that hundreds of long-serving staff were at risk of facing the axe.

Rolls-Royce declined to comment on the report.

The shake-up is expected to deliver reduced costs and improved performance across the group after Rolls-Royce made its largest ever loss in 2016 due to a hefty settlement over historic bribe claims and a weak pound.

East aims to boost the firm's free cash flow up from an estimated £129m in 2017 to £1bn by 2020 to help fund a production drive.

