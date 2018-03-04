Ross McLean

American Deontay Wilder vowed to unify the heavyweight division after turning his attentions to a showdown with Britain’s Anthony Joshua following his 10th round knockout of Luis Ortiz.

The 32-year-old floored the previously unbeaten Ortiz of Cuba twice before knocking him out to retain his WBC title in New York during the early hours of Sunday morning.

IBF and WBA champion Joshua is set to fight New Zealand’s WBO title-holder Joseph Parker in Cardiff on 31 March, while Wilder has again called on the Olympic gold medalist to bite the bullet and go head-to-head with him.

“I’m ready now,” said Wilder. “I’ve always said that I want to unify, my goal is to unify and I’m ready whenever those guys [Joshua and Parker] are.

“It seems like they aren’t in a rush to fight me because I am the most dangerous man in the world. I am the baddest man on the planet I proved that tonight.

“This win solidified my position at the top of the food chain and soon there will be one champion, one face, one name and he goes by the name of Deontay Wilder.”

Wilder survived a scare in the seventh round and recovered to claim the 40th win of his unbeaten career.