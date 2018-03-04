Helen Cahill

Sir Philip Green has published his response to a letter from veteran MP Frank Field, saying there is "no truth whatsoever" to reports of a sale of his retail empire.

Field wrote to Green after the Sunday Times reported he has been exploring a sale of Arcadia Group to Chinese textiles giant Shandong Ruyi. The Labour MP was looking for assurances on behalf of the members of Arcadia's pension scheme.

Read more: Retail boss Sir Philip Green refuses to be drawn on reports of Arcadia sale

Green, who has clashed with Field on numerous occasions, wrote to the MP to say Arcadia has agreed to a recovery plan of £50m a year for the group's pension scheme.

"Let's try to avoid another public spat, that you so enjoy," he said. "All the board are aware, if the company is sold, there are pension obligations and there is a process that they will need to adhere to should that arise."

Field and Green have been sparring partners since the collapse of BHS in 2016, when Field branded Green the "unacceptable face of capitalism" for selling the retailer to Dominic Chappell for £1.

Read more: Exclusive: Frank Field hopes to lock horns with Green over Arcadia sale

In his most recent letter, Green called for an end to the public warring between the two.

"I am aware, as everyone else is, how you love your press profile on the back of me. I do think however the time has come for this to stop," he said.

"Mr. Field, why don’t we call a truce. You say it is not personal, it could not be more personal. Go and tackle Carillion or someone else. I think eighteen months later everyone is bored with this story."