Helen Cahill

Angela Merkel will be made Germany's chancellor once again after the Social Democrats voted to join her party in forming a coalition.

Theresa May called Merkel today to congratulate her on the news, and said she looked forward to working together as Merkel formed a government.

Merkel is set to form her fourth government after months of coalition talks. Germany went to the polls in September, and Merkel's Christian Democrats were denied victory by the rise of far-right party Alternative for Germany, which won 12 per cent of the vote.

Read more: Angela Merkel: I'm not frustrated, just curious over UK's position on Brexit

The SPD have agreed to partner with the Christian Democrats in a vote of the party's 464,000 members. The party delivered its worst ever election result in September, and its leader Martin Schulz resigned in February to ease the SPD's path to government. The party has won key concessions in coalition talks; the new finance minister will come from the SPD.

Merkel's future as German Chancellor looked uncertain towards the end of last year when negotiations between her party, the FDP and the Greens broke down.