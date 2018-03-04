Charlie Mullins bags a £3.75m dividend as sales at Pimlico Plumbers jump

Courtney Goldsmith

Pimlico Plumbers' founder Charlie Mullins has bagged a £3.75m dividend after his firm's annual turnover shot up nearly 18 per cent.

The company reported that turnover for the year to May 2017 rose to £34.3m, up from £29.1m the previous year, while pre-tax profit edged up to £4.8m from £4.3m the year before.

Mullins, a self-made millionaire, took his biggest ever payout on top of his £322,000 salary.

Last week, the outspoken businessman said he would throw his financial support behind the Liberal Democrats' campaign to stop Brexit.

It followed a revelation earlier this year that Mullins planned to run for London mayor.

"My city of London, and its people, are being disgracefully neglected by the government, and it’s got to stop," he said at the time.

Mullins is also awaiting a Supreme Court decision over Pimlico Plumbers' place in the controversial gig economy.

The firm is fighting back against an earlier decision that ruled its plumbers were in fact employed and entitled to holiday pay and other benefits.