Sajid Javid to unveil plans to crack down on "nimby" councils

Councils which fail to build enough houses will lose their planning powers under new government plans.

Sajid Javid, secretary of state for housing, communities and local government, is putting pressure on councils to build, and has said he will be most aggressive in areas where homes are too expensive for local people.

Javid will publish a new national policy framework tomorrow, setting out how he hopes to fix the UK's housing shortage.

The plan will not allow "nimby" councils to avoid their building commitments, Javid said.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, Javid said: "For the first time it will explicitly take into account market prices.

"If you are in an area where the unaffordability ratio is much higher you will have to build even more. It will make clear to councils that this number is a minimum, not a maximum."

Javid is also planning to approve up to five garden towns along the Oxford-Cambridge corridor.

