Alys Key

Jacob Rees Mogg has praised the Prime Minister's latest Brexit speech, and warned his fellow Brexiteers that "now is not the time to nitpick".

"There are inevitably a few small points that will concern Leave campaigners but we must all recognise that everyone will have to give up something to get a deal, so now is not the time to nitpick," he wrote in the Telegraph.

His sentiments echo the content of Theresa May's speech, given at Mansion House in the City yesterday, that "no-one will get everything they want" from the negotiations between the EU and the UK.

The speech was well-received in several quarters, also attracting praise from Remain-supporting Nicky Morgan, who called it "a welcome dose of realism" in the Telegraph.

The City also welcomed the speech. The City of London Corporation's policy chairman Catherine McGuinness said it was "a step towards an ambitious free trade agreement"

Stephen Martin, director general of the Institute of Directors, said: “Business leaders will welcome the Prime Minister’s honest admission that negotiating the future UK-EU relationship will involve making difficult choices."

