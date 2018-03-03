Saturday 3 March 2018 10:29am

Storm Emma: Airport travel updates as Beast from the East begins to thaw

 
Alys Key
Massive Winter Storm Brings Snow And Heavy Winds Across Large Swath Of Eastern Seaboard
Source: Getty

Storm Emma has caused several cancellations and delays across the UK's airways this week.

But with the ice thawing this weekend, some runways have reopened. Here's what London's airports are saying about conditions today.

London City Airport

London City Airport has reopened its runway this morning, but said that delays and cancellations are still likely.

It advises checking with individual airlines before travelling.

According to the airport's live flight information, several flights have been cancelled this morning, while others have been delayed by up to an hour.

London Heathrow

All runways and taxiways have been kept open throughout the cold weather, but Heathrow still recommends checking with your airline.

However, getting to the airport may take longer than usual, as Heathrow Express is only running twice an hour.

Some flights to New York today have been cancelled according to live departures.

London Stansted Airport

Stansted Airport advised yesterday that there may be some disruption, but there was no update this morning.

The Stansted Express is also experiencing difficulties, with some services diverted today. See here for more information.

London Luton Airport

Lonon Luton is open and operating, but there are more cancellations and delays to flights.

London Gatwick Airport

Gatwick was a bit more optimistic than others, saying airlines were planning to run as normal today.

What the airlines say

British Airways has said it intends to run its normal schedule of flights over the weekend, but said there could be minor changes to the schedule and recommended checking the status of flights.

Ryanair said it expected disruption in and out of Dublin. Passengers on flights which have been cancelled today have been notified.

Easyjet cancelled all flights to and from Bristol, Edinburgh and Glasgow yesterday. It advises checking its flight tracker.

