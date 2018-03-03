Alys Key

Storm Emma has caused several cancellations and delays across the UK's airways this week.

But with the ice thawing this weekend, some runways have reopened. Here's what London's airports are saying about conditions today.

London City Airport

London City Airport has reopened its runway this morning, but said that delays and cancellations are still likely.

It advises checking with individual airlines before travelling.

Passengers are advised to check flight status with airline today. Snow and icy conditions across the UK & Europe are causing delays and cancellations. — London City Airport (@LondonCityAir) March 3, 2018

According to the airport's live flight information, several flights have been cancelled this morning, while others have been delayed by up to an hour.

London Heathrow

All runways and taxiways have been kept open throughout the cold weather, but Heathrow still recommends checking with your airline.

However, getting to the airport may take longer than usual, as Heathrow Express is only running twice an hour.

Services are now operating on a half hourly basis between Heathrow and London Paddington. Trains departing Paddington at 10 and 40 past the hour. Trains departing Terminal 5 at 12 and 42 past the hour. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. ^HV — Heathrow Express (@HeathrowExpress) March 3, 2018

Some flights to New York today have been cancelled according to live departures.

London Stansted Airport

Stansted Airport advised yesterday that there may be some disruption, but there was no update this morning.

The Stansted Express is also experiencing difficulties, with some services diverted today. See here for more information.

London Luton Airport

Lonon Luton is open and operating, but there are more cancellations and delays to flights.

London Gatwick Airport

Gatwick was a bit more optimistic than others, saying airlines were planning to run as normal today.

London Gatwick’s airlines are intending to operate a normal schedule today, Saturday 3rd March 2018. However, as always, please check the status of your flight with your airline before leaving for Gatwick and do not travel to the airport if it's cancelled. — Gatwick Airport LGW (@Gatwick_Airport) March 3, 2018

What the airlines say

British Airways has said it intends to run its normal schedule of flights over the weekend, but said there could be minor changes to the schedule and recommended checking the status of flights.

Ryanair said it expected disruption in and out of Dublin. Passengers on flights which have been cancelled today have been notified.

Easyjet cancelled all flights to and from Bristol, Edinburgh and Glasgow yesterday. It advises checking its flight tracker.