Alys Key

Weather warnings are still in place across much of the UK, with Londoners being warned to beware of ice today.

A yellow weather warning for ice is in place for London until 11am

Temperatures will be above freezing today in London, according to Accuweather, peaking at 4 degrees celsius this afternoon. But thanks to chilly winds, it will still feel several degrees cooler.

Despite the rising temperatures, icy conditions could be dangerous in much of the capital and other parts of the country today. Outside of London, the South West and North East are on high alert for possible flooding.

Underground updates

There is no service on the Circle Line between Hamersmith and Tower Hill (via King's Cross) until Monday.

The Hammersmith and City Line has no service between King's Cross St Pancras and Barking.

There is no service on the Metropolitan Line between King's Cross and Aldgate.

The London Overground is closed between New Cross Gate and West Croydon, and between Hackney Downs and Chingford with replacement buses in operation. There is also no service between Romford and Upminster with passengers advised to use the local bus route 370, while there are severe delays on other parts of the line.

And TfL Rail is not in service between Liverpoool Street and Shenfield.

Railway lines

Some networks have lifted ticket restrictions to allow anyone with a ticket valid for yesterday to use it today.

Last night Southeastern passengers in Lewisham exited the train onto the tracks after being held due to frozen rails, causing hours of delays. There is still a reduced timetable in operation.

Other operators with reduced timetables include Great Northern, Northern Rail, Thameslink, Merseyrail and Great Western Railway.