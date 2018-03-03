Alys Key

Italian chain Prezzo confirmed this week that it is closing 94 restaurants.

The company has launched a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) which states that it will close branches which would not be profitable even with a rent reduction. Landlords for another portion of the estate will be asked to consider a reduced rent.

Jon Hendry-Pickup, CEO of Prezzo, said yesterday: “Prezzo’s core business today is fundamentally strong and has fantastic potential. However, the well-documented pressures on our industry mean a number of our restaurants are underperforming. While we continue to be profitable and cash-generative, our position is not sustainable, so we must take decisive action now to ensure we’re able to thrive in the future.”

Estimates of job losses are in the hundreds, though Prezzo has said it will try to redeploy staff where possible.

“We recognise this process will impact many of our team members and their families. We are committed to keeping them informed, and will be doing all we can to support them during this difficult time.” Hendry-Pickup added.

According to the terms of the CVA, leases on the 94 restaurants on the chopping board will be terminated in the next eight weeks.

Many of the sites closing are Prezzo's subsidiary brands: Chimichanga, MEXIco and Cleaver.

Anyone can download the full CVA proposal from a page on Prezzo's website.

The full list of sites marked for closure

Abergavenny

Alton

Amersham

Arundel

Barnet (High Street)

Barnstaple

Bedford, (MEXIco)

Belfast (Victoria Square)

Belfast (Boucher Square)

Beverley

Blackpool

Blandford

Bournemouth (Westover Road)

Bournemouth Chimichanga

Braintree (Freeport Village)

Brentwood

Bromley (Chimichanga, East Street)

Canterbury

Cardiff (Chimichanga)

Carlisle

Carmarthen

Catterick

Chatham (Chimichanga)

Chelmsford (Baddow Road)

Chester (Chimichanga)

Cobham (Cleaver)

Cramlington

Crawley (Chimichanga)

Dalton

Darlington

Deansgate - Manchester

Derby (MEXIco)

Ealing (Chimichanga)

Eastleigh (Chimichanga)

Edinburgh (Pier Place)

Falmouth

Fareham (Chimichanga)

Glasgow Fort

Gloucester

Guildford

Halstead

Haywards Heath

Hereford

Hereford (Chimichanga)

Hornchurch (Chimichanga)

Ipswich (Chimichanga)

Kettering

Kingston

Leicester (Silver Street)

Lewes

Lincoln

Maidstone (MEXIco)

Midhurst

Milton Keynes (Chimichanga)

New Brighton

Newbury

Newcastle

Newquay

Northwood

Norwich (Thorpe Road)

Nottingham (Low Pavement)

Penarth

Peterborough (Chimichanga)

Port Solent (Chimichanga)

Trustees Ltd

Poulton

Ripon

Sheffield (Valley Centertainment)

Sheffield (Ecclesall Road)

Silverburn, Glasgow

Solihull (Chimichanga)

South Woodford, London (Chimichanga)

Southampton

Southampton (Chimichanga)

St Annes on Sea

St Austell

Stamford

Stevenage (High Street)

Stratford Upon Avon

Sudbury

Taunton

Telford (Chimichanga) ​

Tewkesbury

Wandsworth, London

Wandsworth, London (Chimichanga)

Warrington

Watford, London (Chimichanga)

West Bromwich

Wokingham

Woodley

Yate

Yeovil