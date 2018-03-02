Delays on four Tube lines as Storm Emma finally hits the capital

Emma Haslett

Four Tube lines were hit by delays as rush hour approached, after Storm Emma finally hit the capital.

The Bakerloo, Jubilee and Metropolitan Lines and the London Overground were hit by delays, after flurries of snow caused commuters to rush home.

The Bakerloo Line was hit by severe delays after a signal failure at Lambeth North, the Jubilee Line was severely delayed thanks to a faulty train at Wimbledon, and the Metropolitan Line had minor delays between Harrow on the Hill and Uxbridge after a signal failure at Uxbridge.

The London Overground was part suspended between Highbury and Islington and Stratford and Surrey Quays and New Cross/Clapham Junction/Crystal Palace/West Croydon due to damage to trains caused by snow and ice.

The rest of the line was delayed.

Meanwhile, commuters were told to head home immediately, as snow and ice caused disruption on dozens of lines out of London, with hundreds of services cancelled or delayed.

However, the Met Office said it was likely most of the cold weather should be over by the end of the weekend, with most places "on the positive side of freezing" by Sunday.