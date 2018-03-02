Catherine Neilan

Theresa May has said financial services must be included in a future trade deal with the EU - but admitted that some compromises will have to be made during the course of negotiations.

Speaking at Mansion House - with the weather preventing her from doing it in Newcastle as planned - May said: "We have the opportunity to break ground with a broader agreement than ever before", pointing to work carried out on financial services within TTIP as a possible model.

She said barriers should be limited, and called for "labour mobility" to be streamlined. Market access should be based on regulatory outcomes with a dispute mechanism included - but it will need a "collaborative, objective framework that is reciprocal, mutually agreed and permanent", she added.

In a speech that was far more detailed than expected, May reaffirmed her commitment to leaving the Single Market and customs union - and stressed there would be no form of union that would impinge on the UK's ability to strike deals with other countries.

She suggested the UK should have associate membership of agencies such as European Medicines Agency, European Chemicals Agency and European Aviation Safety Agency.

On goods, she said the UK would resist the introduction of tariffs or quotas and called for only one set of checks to make sure goods meet regulatory standards. The UK would commit to retaining standards on that basis.

May acknowledged that the UK would not be able to have it all - a concession from the original "cake and eat it" starting point. The UK would have to agree some "binding commitments" to get the access it wanted, for example.

"This is a negotiation, neither of us can have what we want", she said.

But she rejected the EU's claim that the UK was cherry picking.

"Every FTA has varying degrees of access," she said. "If this is cherry picking, then every trade agreement is cherry picking”

May concluded: "My message to our friends in Europe is clear: We know what we want, we understand your principles. We have a shared interest in getting this right, so let's get on with it."