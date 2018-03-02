Courtney Goldsmith

Customers of Big Six energy firm E.On could see their bills go up next month as the supplier removes discounts for customers on standard variable tariffs (SVT).

E.On's average SVT customer will pay £22 a year more from 19 April as the German firm removed its dual fuel and paperless billing discounts.

The removal of these discounts will make it easier for customers to compare E.On's tariffs with those of other suppliers, a spokesperson said, stressing that no changes had been made to the prices it was charging for gas or electricity units.

Read more: Will the Beis committee’s proposed cap on energy prices benefit consumers?

E.On also added a £10 a year charge for customers who pay quarterly by cash or cheque to reflect the increased costs of serving those customers. About 28 per cent of the supplier's customers do not pay by fixed monthly direct debit.

“It is really disappointing to see E.On use the simplification of tariffs as an excuse to hike energy prices for some customers," said Peter Earl, head of energy, at consumer group Comparethemarket.

He accused the firm of making a "stealth hike" and said:

There is little justification for removing discounts and certainly not in the name of making billing simpler. Simplification should not come at a cost to the consumer.

Alex Neill, the managing director of home products and services, at Which, added: "Hard-pressed customers will be severely disappointed to hear about E.On's price increase during this cold snap when many are already struggling to pay for their energy."

Read more: This energy supplier is hiking its prices as gas costs rise on cold weather