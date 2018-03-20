Three ways to invest with Charles Stanley Direct

Rob Morgan

Make your own decisions

'DIY' investors who wish to select investments themselves can choose from the exceptionally broad range we have available: 3,000 funds, UK and certain overseas shares, gilts, bonds, investment trusts and ETFs.

With so many possible investments available selecting individual ones can be a daunting prospect, though. To help narrow down the field our Research Team has created the Foundation Fundlist, which highlights what we consider to be the best-quality investments in each major area. Covering both funds and investment trusts, and including passive funds or trackers as well as actively managed funds, there is a comprehensive range of options.

Ready-made low cost portfolios

Our Foundation Portfolios are simple, economical 'starter' portfolios that feature a number of funds selected from the Foundation Fundlist. They may be suitable for various broad categories of investor, or a core around which other funds can be added.

The portfolios vary according to whether an investor requires growth, income or a bit of both. For each of these objectives there are three different risk levels: Cautious, Balanced, and Adventurous. The resultant portfolio contains five funds we consider to be 'best of breed' in their respective areas, and complement one another in terms of asset type, style and approach. This way risk is spread across various investment classes, geographies and industry sectors. However, the portfolios are not managed and the overall responsibility for selecting and managing the portfolio rests with you.

Each portfolio can be purchased as a 'fund basket' through an ISA, Junior ISA, SIPP or Investment Account.

Charles Stanley managed investments

Monitored and rebalanced by Charles Stanley experts, each of our Multi Asset funds offers a diversified portfolio in one easy-to-buy investment that is designed to meet a broad risk profile. The funds are actively managed by Charles Stanley's investment team, which means you do not need to monitor and change individual funds, shares or other assets in your portfolio – it's done for you.

Multi asset funds invest in other funds as well as other assets across a variety of areas. Not having all your eggs in one basket means you are not reliant on specific investments or areas performing well and you benefit from Charles Stanley’s investment selection and day-to-day management. The five funds can be purchased in an ISA, Junior ISA, SIPP or Investment Account.

Investors should be aware that past performance is not a guide to the future and that the value of investments, and the income derived from them, may fall as well as rise and the amount realised may be less than the original sum invested. This article is not personal advice based on your circumstances. No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. Investment decisions in fund and other collective investments should only be made after reading the Key Investor Information Document or Key information Document, Supplementary Information Document and/or Prospectus. If you are unsure of the suitability of your investment please seek professional advice.