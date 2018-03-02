Friday 2 March 2018 12:29pm

All Too Human at Tate Britain: Lucian Freud, Francis Bacon, Frank Auerbach and more scream into the existential void in this essential show

 
Steve Dinneen
Reverse by Jenny Saville
All Too Human at Tate Britain
4.5

In one room a baboon screams, a mad dog runs in circles and the swollen face of a dead man looms from the darkness.

Life is cruel and confusing, but on the plus side, at least you’ll eventually be dead. Tate Britain’s new exhibition brings together a collection of mostly 20th century works that grapple with the question of what it means to be human, an animal cursed with self consciousness by a cruel quirk of evolution, destined to crumble in a world it can never fully comprehend.

The link between human and animal is a recurring theme. Bacon’s portrait of Lucian Freud shows him with a grotesque, pig-like visage. In Freud’s Girl With a White Dog, a woman reclines with a breast exposed, awkwardly covering the other beneath her gown. Her eyes are blank, confused; it seems to ask whether there's really all that much separating her from the hound beyond from those rolls of green material. The next painting, also by Freud, is a dead squid. Life, then death, with nothing very interesting in between.

Another pair of portraits by Freud are just as telling: a baby lies on a sofa. Nearby, a woman curls awkwardly into the foetal position; larger, sadder-looking, but essentially the same fleshy creature. Michael Andrews broadens the scope, charting the anxiety of social interaction, with rooms full of people diligently observing the etiquette of a party, each one alone in the crowd.

Throughout the exhibition, the human form spills from the walls; the famous belly of Freud’s snoozing benefits supervisor Sue Tilley appears to extrude from the canvas; Stanley Spencer’s Nude Portrait of Patricia Preece is all exaggerated contours and blue-veined breasts; Jenny Saville’s close-up of a woman’s face has a bloodied lip that shines from the giant canvas like a wet cherry. Each one grasps for something solid in a transient world.

There are flashes of tenderness, like Paula Rego's The Family, showing a wife and daughter undressing a man with multiple sclerosis, which brought to mind the Flaming Lips unexpectedly uplifting lyrics: "Do you realise that everyone you know someday will die / And instead of saying all of your goodbyes, let them know / You realise that life goes fast / It's hard to make the good things last."

But eventually even these moments are subsumed by madness and decay and the inevitability of death.

Have a great weekend, people.

