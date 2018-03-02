Catherine Neilan

Mothercare has warned it expects to breach its covenants and is seeking additional financing, after rumours about the children's retailer hit its share price this morning.

The firm, which last month issued a profit warning, said trading had been in line with expectations since the start of the year, although admitted the trading environment was "challenging".

As a result, the firm is working with "our financing partners with respect to our financing needs for FY19 and beyond".

The firm's borrowings will increase "towards the limit of our total committed and non-committed facilities at various points from the start of the new financial year, and will therefore require waivers of certain financial covenants", it added.

"We are also exploring additional sources of financing to support and maintain the momentum of our transformation programme. All of these discussions are ongoing."

Chief executive Mark Newton-Jones added: “The retail sector continues to face a number of pressures that are clearly having a profound impact on the sector as a whole. Against this backdrop we are performing in line with our expectations and remain a cash generative business, but we also need to push ahead with our transformation strategy to meet our customers’ needs and continue adapting to evolving shopping habits around the world.

"We are working together with all our stakeholders, including colleagues, franchisees, financiers, suppliers and pensions trustees on this next phase of our transformation and their part in delivering these plans. The support already being shown gives us confidence that, despite the challenges, there remains a clear way forward for Mothercare to realise its ambition to be the leading global retailer for parents and young children.”

Earlier in the day, Mothercare's share price had fallen more than 10 per cent - since the statement was issued it has regained some ground, but is still down around 6.7 per cent.