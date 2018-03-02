Friday 2 March 2018 11:56am

Serious Fraud Office seeks second trial for Tesco executives accused of fraud and false accounting

 
Alys Key
BRITAIN-CRIME-RETAIL-FRAUD-TESCO
Carl Rogberg suffered a heart attack before the first trial could be completed (Source: Getty)

The Serious Fraud Office is to seek a retrial of three former Tesco executives.

Carl Rogberg, Christopher Bush and John Scouler are charged with fraud and false accounting relating to a 2014 accounting scandal at the retailer.

But the trial, which was in its final stages, was thrown out after defendant Carl Rogberg had a heart attack.

Rogberg's solicitor Neil O'May of Norton Rose Fulbright said: “Carl Rogberg was told today that the SFO will continue with its case against him. He is extremely disappointed by this decision.

"He had wanted the previous jury to be able to reach its verdict and was shocked when that trial was abandoned. Mr Rogberg will now continue to fight these allegations to prove his innocence.”

Read more: Tesco fraud trial: Whistleblower had tried to warn of hole in accounts

