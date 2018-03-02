Catherine Neilan

PwC has been called in as special administrators of Beaufort Securities and its sister clearing house after the firms filed were declared insolvent.

Following an urgent application by the Financial Conduct Authority, the High Court appointed PwC's Russell Downs, Douglas Nigel Rackham and Dan Yoram Schwarzmann this morning.

The FCA says it believes that insolvency practitioners shuold take over the running of the firms "in order to protect assets from dissipation and protect the customers of both firms", which acted as traditional stockbrokers servicing private investors, corporate clients and institutions.

Up to 20,000 clients have invested in products such as ISAs and pensions and around 100 people work for the two companies, operating from a main office in the City of London (St Mary Axe) and regional offices in Bristol and Colwyn Bay.

The firms were told yesterday they must cease any regulated activity and were ordered not to dispose of any of their assets without the prior consent of the FCA.

PwC said it was now seeking to identify, protect and "in due course" return client money and assets to rightful clients to the fullest extent possible.

"This process is likely to be subject to an initial delay while the administrators carry out a number of critical tasks in order to be able to make a full assessment of the situation," the firm said. "The administrators will be doing everything possible to expedite this process and minimise the hardship and inconvenience caused to clients."

Nigel Rackham, joint administrator and PwC director, said: “The appointment of administrators has been rapid. Our key priority is to safeguard the firms’ custody and client money holdings held for their clients. Once these positions are under our control and we have secured important trading and client data, we can start planning for the return to clients. However, this is likely to take some time.

“The appointment of administrators, following the Firms’ insolvency, will inevitably cause inconvenience and hardship to the Firms’ clients and we will be working with relevant authorities to minimise that.”

A helpline has been set up for clients which will be operational from 11:30am this morning - 0800 063 9283.