Shares in Revolution Bars were down almost three per cent in early trading as the company took a £9.6m hit from extra costs including those associated with a failed sale attempt.

But executive chairman Keith Edelman insisted performance was still good and that the group was now "happy as a standalone business".

The figures

Sales in the 26 weeks to 30 December were up 10.6 per cent to £73.8m. Like-for-like sales growth was 0.4 per cent.

The company noted that the comparative period in 2016 included New Year's Eve, whereas this period did not. Including another week in reporting would have made like-for-like sales growth 1.9 per cent.

But £9.6m in exceptional costs meant the group recorded an operating loss of £3.7m.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were relatively flat at £8.9m.

The board maintained an interim dividend of 1.65p.

Why it's interesting

Last year, Revolution's board recommended a takeover offer from Slug and Lettuce owner Stonegate, but this was later rejected by Revolution shareholders. It also fended off a rival merger proposal from nightclub owner Deltic, which eventually took a stake in the business.

Costs associated with this process, including the resignation and replacement of the chief executive, impacted the group during this period.

Other costs included making provision for onerous lease costs on venues where rental costs exceeded bar contribution and asset impairment charges.

Following the upheaval of the sales process, Deltic chairman Keith Edelman today told City A.M. that the company was focusing on operating independently.

"We're really happy as a standalone business," he said. "We've got a good future."

Plans for the rest of the financial year include opening two more bars in Birmingham and Newcastle, bringing the total footprint to 74 venues.

Edelman also revealed that the group was poised to take another big site in London, but is waiting for confirmation.

What Revolution Bars said

Executive chairman Keith Edelman said: "New openings are performing particularly strongly, and site refurbishments are delivering healthy returns, meaning the group can pursue its strategy of profitable growth and drive like-for-like sales in its core estate. The business is well set for the arrival of Rob Pitcher in the coming months."

