Alys Key

Shares in Asos were down in early trading after it was announced that chief financial officer Helen Ashton will leave the company later this year.

The fast fashion retailer announced that Ashton had told the board of her "desire to move on" from her current role.

She will step down on 30 April, but remain employed by the group until the end of August to help smooth the transition.

Her day-to-day duties will be covered by Asos CEO Nick Beighton, who was CFO before Ashton joined.

Ashton came to Asos from Arrow Global, where she was COO. Prior to that, she was CEO of Capquest, with was aquicred by Arrow in 2014.

A chartered accountant, she has also previously worked at Asda, Barclaycard and Lloyds Banking Group.

