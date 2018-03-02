Britain has secured enough gas to cancel its deficit warning

Courtney Goldsmith

The UK's grid operator withdrew its gas deficit warning early this morning after it secured enough additional supplies to meet rocketing demand.

National Grid issued a deficit warning yesterday, but in a tweet this morning it said: "The market has continued to respond over the last 24 hours and we have seen an increase of supplies into the network."

The ‘Gas Deficit Warning’ issued yesterday was withdrawn at 4.45am this morning and we are currently not expecting to issue another today. The market has continued to respond over the last 24 hours and we have seen an increase of supplies into the network. (1/3) — National Grid Media (@Grid_Media) March 2, 2018

"As the extremely cold weather continues we expect to see high demand on the gas network, so we are continuing to monitor developments closely," it added.

Within-day UK wholesale gas prices spiked to levels not seen in more than 20 years yesterday as temperatures plummeted across the UK, causing demand to soar. Around 84 per cent of Britain's homes are heated by natural gas.

According to the National Grid's forecasts, demand rose above 400m cubic metres yesterday. It is slightly below that level this morning.

In a supply deficit scenario, National Grid can pay large industrial users to cut gas usage. Yesterday, however, it said it did not instruct industry to use less gas. "Any large users that have reduced their demand will have done so under commercial arrangements."

Chemicals giant Ineos confirmed last night that it had cut natural gas consumption by about a fifth at its Runcorn plant in Cheshire yesterday by swapping to alternative fuels.

