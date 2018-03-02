Alys Key

Zoopla chairman Mike Evans has been appointed non-executive chairman of takeaway marketplace Just Eat.

Evans has been chair of Zoopla since 2014, and has previously chaired Hargreaves Lansdown. He serves on the board of Chesnara.

"Just Eat is an outstanding company in an immensely exciting market, with a great brand and a strong track record of profitable growth," he commented.

"It is a privilege to chair such a dynamic business, and I look forward to using my experience to help the Board and leadership team maintain strong growth and governance over the coming years."

He takes over from Andrew Griffith, who has been acting as interim chairman following the death of John Hughes.

Griffith said: "I am delighted to welcome Mike to the Board of Just Eat, where his proven expertise as a FTSE 100 chairman, and experience of online marketplaces, will be immensely valuable. He joins at an important time for the business, as it seeks to extend its UK and international leadership in fast growing markets."

Evans will take up his post towards the end of April.

David Buttress, a former chief executive of the group who co-founded the business in the UK, will retire from his current position as non-executive director at the same time.

