Catherine Neilan

The FTSE 100 fell to a three-week low this morning after Donald Trump unveiled swingeing new tariffs on steel and aluminium overnight.

The blue chip index opened down and continued to fall more than 0.5 per cent after the controversial move, which had already knocked two per cent off the Dow Jones overnight.

The contagion spread across the markets. Germany’s Dax was down one per cent at the time of writing while France’s Cac dropped 0.75 per cent.

The US President said during a meeting with representatives from the US metal industry that he would impose a 25 per cent levy on steel imports, while aluminium products would be slapped with a 10 per cent tariff.

The new tariffs will come into force next week.

It is designed to tackle “unfair trade” according to Trump.

"We need great steel makers, great aluminium makers for defence," he said.

Trump's move - which had been fiercely fought by senior figures within the UK government over fears of the impact it would have on the country's struggling steel industry - comes just before Theresa May sets out her vision for a strong future based on a historic free trade agreement with the EU and other countries.

However the US' shift towards more protectionist measures could scupper those plans before they have even started.

Analysts were unimpressed.

Robert Carnell of ING said: “The world stands on the brink of a trade war as Donald Trump announces severe tariffs on steel and aluminium... this is how recessions start.

“Trade is just about the only thing economists are agreed on - more is better.”

Adam Cole of Royal Bank of Canada added: "Many of the US’s main trading partners have said they will respond with reciprocal action. Generally, restrictions on world trade would be less negative for relatively closed economies, like the US, and hence positive for USD. But the risk of a bilateral trade war with China makes the current situation different, given China’s large holdings of USTs."