Friday 2 March 2018 7:35am

Rail company warns people to travel only if journeys are necessary

 
Caitlin Morrison
Freezing Temperatures Continue To Grip The Country
Extreme weather conditions have caused travel disruption across the UK this week (Source: Getty)

With amber and red weather warnings in place across the UK, several transport networks are disrupted.

Greater Anglia has advised customers they should only travel if their journey is necessary.

"As a result of the severe weather conditions and the significant adverse impact of freezing temperatures and snow on trains, tracks, signalling and other equipment, Greater Anglia will be running an amended and reduced service today," the rail operator said.

"Services will also be subject to delay, cancellation, alterations and some services operating with fewer carriages than normal."

Three Stansted Express trains will run per hour in both directions between Stansted Airport and London Liverpool Street.

No services are operating on the following routes:

  • Norwich to Sheringham
  • Norwich to Great Yarmouth
  • Norwich to Lowestoft
  • Ipswich to Lowestoft
  • Manningtree to Harwich Town
  • Tottenham Hale to Stratford
