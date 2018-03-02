Rail company warns people to travel only if journeys are necessary

Caitlin Morrison

With amber and red weather warnings in place across the UK, several transport networks are disrupted.

Greater Anglia has advised customers they should only travel if their journey is necessary.

"As a result of the severe weather conditions and the significant adverse impact of freezing temperatures and snow on trains, tracks, signalling and other equipment, Greater Anglia will be running an amended and reduced service today," the rail operator said.

"Services will also be subject to delay, cancellation, alterations and some services operating with fewer carriages than normal."

Three Stansted Express trains will run per hour in both directions between Stansted Airport and London Liverpool Street.

No services are operating on the following routes: