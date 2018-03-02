GKN confirms it is in talks with US firm Dana over a sale of its auto unit

Courtney Goldsmith

GKN has confirmed it has held talks with Dana Incorporated over a potential sale of its driveline unit.

Reports emerged yesterday that the UK engineering giant was in talks with US-based Dana following GKN's announcement on Tuesday that it planned to separate its driveline division, which supplies parts to about half of the world's makers of passenger cars, and its aerospace unit by mid-2019.

GKN said any combination with Dana would be "effected mainly in equity".

It comes amid a battle with industrial turnaround specialist Melrose, which made an unsolicited £7.4bn bid for GKN in January, which GKN's board has rejected.

GKN today said: "The board of GKN considers that the company has world leading businesses that offer significant upside potential through the execution of Project Boost. However, it believes that the possible transaction under discussion could provide greater value to shareholders and should therefore be explored alongside the demerger, as compared with the Melrose offer which has been rejected by the board as fundamentally undervaluing the company and its prospects."

It added that there was "no certainty" that the talks would lead to a deal, but it assured shareholders it would keep them informed.

In a separate announcement today, GKN announced it had agreed with its pension trustees to make a £160m contribution to its UK pension schemes upon the demerger of the of its two businesses.

