Catherine Neilan

It may not feel as though the dial on Brexit has changed here in London over the past two months, but in Brussels a psychological shift is taking place.

Since December, when Prime Minister Theresa May and European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker signed the joint agreement that paved the way for sufficient progress to be declared, the penny has finally dropped.

Where once the majority of non-UK MEPs and officials still clung to the hope that Brexit wouldn’t actually come to pass, increasingly there is an acknowledgement that we really are leaving.

The failure to grasp this from the outset was, in part, why securing a deal on the first phase was so difficult, according to a number of Brussels-based politicians.

If the EU held firm, the UK would eventually “cave in”, says pro-reform Danish MEP Anders Vistisen.

He admits there are still many – not least the Germans – for whom it is still “unthinkable” that Brexit could ever happen because the perceived risk to industry makes it “so illogical”.

However there is a feeling that the second phase will be more constructive because “people will come to their senses, and become more realistic about the fact this is going to happen, and in a better way than we have talked about”.

Read more: Theresa May poised for Brexit fightback

Syed Kamall, a London MEP, agrees. “The shift to phase two helped people come to terms with Brexit,” he says. He points to more constructive conversations taking place in private, with a cluster of smaller states such as Denmark, Ireland, Sweden and Belgium pushing for a comprehensive – and yes, bespoke – free-trade deal.

“This is the new reality,” says Kamall. “There’s a lot going on behind the scenes.” But publicly, there is a reluctance to say too much, particularly in light of the increasingly federal rhetoric from Juncker and others. With the UK on the cusp of leaving, there will be no protection for those who go against the grain at this stage.”

But Kamall argues there is even a broader consensus among the EU27 that a comprehensive deal is where we will end up, although this is still tempered with a feeling that they’ve “got to send a message”.

“They have a position they have to publicly maintain, but if it starts to affect trade you can be sure they’ll be having words,” he says.

All free-trade deals that the EU strikes are bespoke “to a greater or lesser extent”, and the argument being put forward by negotiators that there will be “no cherry-picking” is just posturing, he adds.

His Conservative colleague Ashley Fox, who represents the south west and Gibraltar, agrees that “the EU has moved”, highlighting Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni’s demand that the UK be given a “tailor made” deal as an example of the growing gap between Michel Barnier’s position and those of the EU27.

In fact, the draft treaty published by Barnier on Wednesday, with the proposal that Northern Ireland be kept in the customs union, may just have proved something of a watershed moment.

In London, the EU’s chief negotiator appeared to unite people across a broad spectrum of views on Brexit: it was not so much the proposal itself, which had already appeared in the joint agreement, but the positioning of it as a more likely outcome. European Council president Donald Tusk doubled down yesterday when he gave a speech saying the EU27 was fully behind him. But that was not the view from within the European Parliament, where it was variously branded “provocative” and “nonsense”, while others dismissed it as just “posturing”.

Instead a border of some kind appears to be the more likely outcome. Not a “1970s-style border… with soldiers”, says Kamall, but a low-friction border that would be checking a relatively small number of goods. “There is a solution… people aren’t worried about Ireland being a loophole [for border control].”

Read more: Verhofstadt rejects UK's latest citizens rights proposals

Fox agrees, calling the solution an “invisible border”. He acknowledges that a border of any kind would be regarded as “significant” but dismisses concerns that it could result in the collapse of the Good Friday Agreement, or a resurgence of problems on the island of Ireland.

And it wouldn’t be the first time Barnier has had to back down over an excessively punchy position. Kamall points to the U-turn his team were forced into over the so-called punishment clause that would have given the EU the right to withdraw access to the Single Market during the transition phase as clear proof that member states were not happy, and making their unhappiness known.

By and large it seems as though the mood in Brussels has become more conducive to getting a deal done. The five stages of grief at the loss of the UK are being worked through: Eurocrats have dealt with denial, anger, bargaining and depression. In general, it seems as though they have finally reached acceptance.

There is one exception, however. France is still “overtly hostile”, says Fox. Vistisen agrees, singling it out as “having a more punitive attitude”. There is widespread hope that Germany will be a voice of reason – tempered with fears that others may leave the bloc if it appears too easy or beneficial to do so. But the ongoing electoral crisis in Germany – with the decision on whether the coalition will materialise expected on Sunday after months of wrangling – means the country’s focus is on Berlin, rather than London.

However, there are increasing signs of engagement. Angela Merkel held a bilateral meeting with May just a fortnight ago, and the subsequent press conference suggested constructive talks were taking place. German industry is upping the urgency with which they lobby politicians on the matter. Time is running out, but with Barnier’s eye on the EU Presidency, and a greater recognition that the EU doesn’t hold all the cards, this October is looking less unrealistic as a deadline for a deal to be done.