Christian May

The problem with being a former Prime Minister is that the title is a permanent reminder to your audience that you are of the past, that you have had your day.

Their words are of interest to journalists and politicos, but are unlikely to carry much weight with the electorate of today. Still, this doesn’t stop them taking to the lectern. Yesterday, Tony Blair slithered back into the Brexit debate with his latest theory on how to keep Britain in the EU. Brussels, he said, must reform itself so that the British people no longer feel inclined to leave the club.

But hang on a minute, this pitch had been made by another former PM – David Cameron. He didn’t just argue for the EU to reform, he tried hard to achieve it before the referendum and was dismissed by the likes of Angela Merkel and Jean-Claude Juncker. Blair, echoing Cameron, said “the anxieties which led to the Brexit vote are felt all over Europe” and called for a change of direction from the EU elite to recognise concerns over immigration, accountability and integration.

It was, at least, a welcome change of direction for a man whose anger has hitherto been directed at the British public, who voted the wrong way either out of ignorance or because they were tricked and lied to.

But this latest desperate effort is not only too late, it is a fantasy. When we talk of EU reform we mean rolling back (or at least pausing) the integrationist agenda. Who would lead this effort? President Macron, who desires a pan-European finance ministry? Martin Selmayr, the newly installed top EU civil servant, who lives and breathes the federalist vision? Give it up, Mr Blair. It’s over. Go home.

While the terms of Brexit are yet to be nailed down, much is up for debate. That’s how negotiations work and that’s where energy should be spent – shaping not just our departure but our future, too. Arguing over the result of the referendum, let alone calling for another one, helps not a jot.

The funny side of Theresa May

We don’t often associate Theresa May with stand-up comedy but there’s no doubt that she split a side or two at Wednesday night’s Westminster Correspondents’ Dinner. For a PM whose most candid moment to date has been an admission of running through wheat fields in her youth, she boldly recounted a tale of canvassing for votes at a caravan that “clearly had some activity within”. Peering in, she saw two people on the bed giving, in her words, “a new meaning to the phrase deep and special relationship”. But it was in turning to her own Cabinet members that May really got into her stride. Noting that culture secretary Matt Hancock has launched his own app, she says other ministers have followed suit. “The Boris Johnson app is great for extending your vocabularly, but it does contain some adult content.” Meanwhile, “the Phillip Hammond app is like a drier, less frivolous version of LinkedIn”. Ouch! If only the public ever saw this side of her...

Four legs good, two legs better

We all know that investors are keeping a close eye on Brexit, but how many are taking seriously the threat of a Labour government? Australian bank Macquarie offered private clients a note drafted by an independent analyst that suggested utility companies ought to re-domicile or restructure their ownership in such a way as to protect themselves from Corbyn’s nationalisation plan. The note, headed Four legs good, two legs better, said “if there is a way of maintaining value, management have a duty to explore it.” Corbyn may have a fight on his hands

Schweppes gets fizzy in Fever-Tree battle

One of the most brutal examples of competition and disruption has been the domination of Schweppes tonic water by Fever-Tree. The challenger’s share price has exploded as bar after bar raced to stock the trendy insurgent. But hope is not lost for the once ubiquitous Schweppes – as Charlie Stein, son of chef Rick, announced that he thinks it has “better fizz” and will be offering it as the house tonic in the Stein family’s clutch of high-end restaurants. Reprieve!

