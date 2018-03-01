Ross McLean

Under-fire Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger pleaded for unity after enduring a torturous night as champions-elect Manchester City ripped his side apart in front of a half-empty but toxic Emirates Stadium.

Wenger lambasted “soft” and “weak” defending as City raced into a three-goal half-time lead following strikes from Bernardo Silva, David Silva and Leroy Sane and sealed their first league double over the Gunners in 42 years.

A seventh defeat of 2018 heaped further misery and pressure onto Wenger, days after their characterless showing in the Carabao Cup final against City, and increased the scrutiny over the Frenchman’s future in the Arsenal hotseat.

The north Londoners are now 10 points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea, while City are a whopping 16 clear of rivals Manchester United at the Premier League summit, needing just five more wins to secure the title.

“We focus on the performances and when the pressure is on strong organisations unite and do not divide,” said Wenger. “What we have to do is stay together and focus and work even harder to get the confidence back.

“It was a game against a top-quality team, whereas we are low on confidence. They took advantage of our lack of confidence but I must say our team put a huge effort in.

“It’s tough, but that’s explainable after what happened on Sunday and the consequences of the hype about our performance. It hits you.”

City had only won one of their previous 32 top-flight away matches against Arsenal, but there was little chance of the Gunners extending that run once Bernardo Silva fired the visitors into a 15th-minute lead.

Sane jinked in-field from his flank and found the 23-year-old. The former Monaco playmaker then cut inside Sead Kolasinac, who allowed him to manoeuvre the ball onto his left foot, and curled beyond goalkeeper Petr Cech.

That strike was a mere prelude to what was to follow as City cut Arsenal to shreds shortly before the half hour mark. Sane and Sergio Aguero combined to release Silva, who swept beyond Cech.

City were in mesmerising mood and at their irresistible best moments later when an intricate, cutting move ended with Kyle Walker squaring for Sane to reach the ball ahead Hector Bellerin and force home.

In a second half which largely petered out, Arsenal were handed a potential lifeline on 53 minutes when Nicolas Otamendi conceded a penalty by clattering into Henrikh Mkhitaryan, only for Ederson to repel Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s spot-kick.