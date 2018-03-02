Catherine Neilan

It might be disappointing that certain politicians choose to make an enemy of the City, but it is not particularly surprising.

Few members of the political class are prepared to offer a full-throated defence of the City. At one end, Theresa May seems all too often disinterested and at the other, Jeremy Corbyn revels in his self-declared role as "a threat" to high finance.

A lazy assumption long ago took hold that the financial services sector is the bad guy of business. But blanket banker-bashing, so popular on the left, is blinkered and misguided.

It fails to recognise the contribution it makes, both to employment and tax take, not just in the heart of London but across the country.

It fails to recognise the innovative and creative elements that flourish within emergent sectors such as fintech. And it fails to recognise just how much poorer we would all be without it.

You only have to look at how integral the future of the UK’s financial services sector is to Brexit talks to see how valued - and valuable - it is to both sides of the debate.

Because it’s not just the fictional characters of lavish TV shows like Billions and McMafia that benefit from finance, it’s anyone who has a bank account or a pension, anyone who runs a business or owns a house.

More than a decade on from the global crisis, where much blame was laid at the feet of finance and much work was done to weed out wrongdoers, the growth of regulation and taxation continues.

While those in the sector are not eager to see a bonfire of regulations post Brexit, taking the opposite route would be equally foolish, resulting in rising costs for consumers and a stifling of competition and innovation.

As the Institute of Economic Affairs has this week argued, politicians must begin to engage with the sector properly, better understanding the value of finance and the people who work within it and depend upon it.

Until the grown up conversation begins, public policy will be poorly shaped and counterproductive policies could undermine our future growth and end up hurting the many, not just the privileged few.