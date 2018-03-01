Catherine Neilan

Theresa May will tomorrow (Friday) launch a Brexit fightback, calling for “the broadest and deepest possible agreement” after the UK leaves the bloc, following a week of dramatic moves from Brussels and the leader of the Labour party, Jeremy Corbyn.

The Prime Minister will use her highly anticipated speech at Mansion House to call for a free trade agreement involving “more sectors and co-operating more fully than any free trade agreement anywhere in the world today".

In her speech, the culmination of a series of last-ditch meetings with her Brexit war Cabinet in recent weeks, May will say: “I believe that is achievable because it is in the EU’s interests as well as ours and because of our unique starting point, where on day one we both have the same laws and rules. So rather than having to bring two different systems closer together, the task will be to manage the relationship once we are two separate legal systems.”

Mutual recognition and managed divergence have the backing of many within the City as a model that would allow financial services, among other professional services, to operate with minimal disruption.

Ahead of the speech, trade body TheCityUK made a last ditch plea that May include both goods and services in any deal.

Chief executive Miles Celic said: “Services are the driving force of the British economy and our trade with Europe. To leave services out of a final Brexit deal would be like leaving your best player on the bench in a big match – unlikely to pay off.”

May will set out five tests that must be satisfied during the trade phase of negotiations: to respect the red lines of the referendum; that a deal must be enduring; that it must protect jobs and economic security; be consistent with the UK's future ambitions and that it should strengthen "our union of nations".

The first test is a reiteration of her stance that the UK will be leaving the Single Market and customs union, following a week in which Labour shifted its position to back remaining in the latter.

The fifth test appears to address both ongoing concerns over the impact Brexit will have on the power held by devolved governments and EU negotiator Michel Barnier’s explosive draft treaty published on Wednesday, which suggested Northern Ireland could be kept within the EU’s custom union.

Barnier and his colleague, European Council President Donald Tusk, today doubled down on this proposal, with Tusk throwing down the gauntlet to UK ministers.

Ahead of a meeting with the Prime Minister in Downing Street, he said no one had “come up with anything wiser” than Barnier’s suggestion, adding that he wanted to know “if the UK government has a better idea”.

But during their meeting, May stood her ground, saying the plan was “unacceptable to the UK as it would, if implemented, undermine the UK common market and constitutional integrity of the UK”.