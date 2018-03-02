Retail stocks shed £1.3bn in two days as distress signals mount

Helen Cahill

General retail stocks have shed close to £.1.3bn in value over the past two days as investors took a gloomy view of the sector.

Two high-profile retail administrations were announced this week, underscoring the challenges faced by non-food retailers in particular.

On Wednesday, the total market capitalisation of FTSE-350 non-food retailers, including N Brown, Debenhams and Kingfisher, fell by around £500m, according to calculations by City A.M. The losses were extended by a further sell-offs yesterday.

The challenges faced by general retailers were brought into sharp relief when both Maplin and Toys R Us went into administration this week, putting the jobs of more than 5,500 people in doubt.

Analysts have pointed out that both companies had their individual problems, but that there were external factors affecting both, which may have implications for the wider sector. There was more bad news for general retailers yesterday when Carpetright issued its second profit warning in two months due to a sharp deterioration in trading.

Laith Khalaf, senior analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “The retailers are out-of-favour and there are pretty legitimate reasons why they are out of favour. These are pretty cyclical businesses and they have suffered through a pretty bad patch in the last year or so.

“It is not a pretty picture for the sector and that has been compounded by other issues, such as the shift in shopping habits.”

Khalaf said retailers were navigating a drop in consumer spending, whilst also trying to deal with a rise in costs from the national living wage and the fall in the value of the pound.

Jonathan De Mello, retail adviser at Harper Dennis Hobbs, said Maplin had been suffering from a lack of investment.

“It was once held up as a paragon of good retailing,” he said.

“People were holding it up as an example of how retailing could work...But there was not enough investment. The stores have been quite cluttered for a while, it is more a bric-a-brac store now.”

Meanwhile, Toys R Us was burdened with a large property portfolio that it failed to update to keep up with consumer’s growing demand for a fun shopping experience. The toy retailer has just over 106 stores, and its business rates bill came to £22m in 2017, according to figures from Colliers International.