Dixons Carphone in call to bereft employees of retail chain Maplin

Dixons Carphone yesterday extended a hand to the employees of Maplin, the electronics chain that fell into administration this week. Maplin employs 2,500 people.

Maplin was forced into administration after its private equity owner Rutland failed to find a buyer for the business.

Rutland, which bought Maplin four years ago, was in talks with Edinburgh Woollen Mill about a sale, but failed to secure an agreement.

Dixons Carphone said it was “sorry” about Maplin’s administration in a tweet yesterday.

“Sorry to hear Maplin is in administration,” the company said. “It’s famous for its expert and friendly team and this is a tough time for colleagues. We always need great people who love customers and tech and hope we can offer some Maplin employees opportunities with Dixons Carphone.”

Dixons Carphone grew its sales by six per cent over the Christmas period, with its revenue boosted by higher iPhone sales. Chief executive Seb James said gross margins were “challenged”, but that the release of a new Samsung this year would be good for for the business.