Jasper Jolly

Former chancellor George Osborne today celebrated the government hitting a target on reducing the deficit in public finances two years after he initially promised.

The current budget deficit – the money borrowed by the government to fund “day-to-day” spending rather than investment – swung to surplus in 2017, according to the latest Office for National Statistics data.

On Twitter, Osborne, who is now a newspaper editor, said: “We got there in the end – a remarkable national effort. Thank you.”

Government borrowing jumped in the aftermath of the financial crisis as the deep recession slashed tax receipts, meaning running a deficit was the only option for politicians unwilling to make deep cuts which would have decimated public services.

At its height the current budget deficit hit £99.6bn in 2009, and has fallen in every year since barring 2012. In 2016 it was £20.7bn, and in 2017 it moved to a surplus of £3.8bn, as first reported by the Financial Times.

The continued deficits have pushed the government debt up to the equivalent of 84.1 per cent of GDP, from below 35 per cent before the financial crisis. However, the rise in the debt pile has so far not resulted in a rise in government borrowing costs, with the yield on a 10-year gilt, the benchmark UK government bond, falling significantly over the past decade.

The total deficit, which includes all borrowing, including for investment in things like better infrastructure, has fallen under the eight years of Conservative rule, although far slower than promised.

The Conservative government, led by former Prime Minister David Cameron and chancellor Osborne, was elected in 2010 on an austerity platform which promised a big reduction in spending and no more new borrowing by 2015.

The government has been forced to push its deadline back repeatedly as growth has disappointed and political pressure has forced it to hold back some cuts. In 2013 Osborne committed the Conservatives to a path of eliminating the entire deficit by 2020, another target which economists predict will be missed by a wide margin.

Osborne’s successor, Philip Hammond, has committed to balancing the books by the middle of the next decade, the prospects of which “look pretty remote”, according to Paul Johnson, the head of the influential Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS).

