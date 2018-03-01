Oliver Gill

MPs will be presented with a report urging them to commit to a Teesside free port that could create 1,300 new jobs.

Policy North said establishing a free trade border could deliver a £50m “Brexit dividend” to a local economy hurt by the 2015 failure of the mammoth SSI steel plant.

The report will be presented to parliament next week.

Free ports are areas within a country’s territorial border but deemed to be outside of the customs border. That means goods can flow within them without incurring customs tariffs. Supporters say Brexit will provide a unique opportunity for them to be established in the UK.

There are more than 250 free ports in the US collectively employing 420,000 people, Policy North said. The report analyses the benefit of them and others from around the world on local economies.

MPs from both sides of the political divide have joined forces to support establishing a Teesside free port.

“It is a combination of Teesside’s economic potential and the need for well-paying, skilled jobs that means a free port on Teesside is such an exciting, transformational proposition,” said Tory MP for Middlesbrough south and east Cleveland Simon Clarke.

Free ports are an idea whose time has come.

In January, Anna Turley said: "As a Labour MP I am not usually someone who supports reducing taxes."

But she said the area was in desperate need of "a helping hand" after almost 2,000 jobs were lost when SSI’s Redcar plant was mothballed.

Last week, the Welsh government said it had “an open mind” following calls from industry leaders that Welsh free ports should be established after the UK leaves the EU.

