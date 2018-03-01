Lucy White

Conservative politician Andy Street, mayor of the West Midlands, has written to business secretary Greg Clark raising concerns over the hostile bid for engineering giant GKN.

The support from Street gives GKN's chief executive Anne Stephens a significant political ally, as she continues to battle against the uninvited approach from turnaround firm Melrose Industries.

Street, who noted that GKN is a "significant employer" in the West Midlands, is worried that a potential buyout of the company by turnaround firm Melrose Industries could impact "jobs, pensions, skills, national security and research and innovation".

"Given the importance of GKN and of these takeover concerns, I call on you and your department to review the bid by Melrose Industries, and determine if government should halt the takeover," Street wrote to Clark in the letter dated 26th February.

Currently, the government can only intervene in takeovers on the narrow grounds of national security, media plurality and financial stability. Officials in the UK and the US are already scrutinising through a national security lens, as GKN makes components for a number of military aircraft.

But politicians including Rachel Reeves, chair of the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (Beis) Select Committee, have raised the prospect of widening the government intervention grounds to include broader "national interest" factors.

Street wants the government to conduct a review which will protect GKN workers' jobs in the UK and their pensions, "retain vital engineering and manufacturing experience in the West Midlands", ensure national security is not compromised and guarantee long-term research and development investment.

"Given our shared belief in the importance of local industrial strategy to the West Midlands, I hope that you will take every measure necessary to secure the future of this great West Midlands-based business," said Street.

GKN employs more than 1,000 workers across its headquarters in Redditch, Erdington, Kings Norton and Minworth.

