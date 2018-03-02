Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves cover experience consulting, real estate investment and legal eagles. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

PwC

PwC has hired Roger Gagnon to the newly created role of chief experience officer (CXO) in its consulting practice, to evolve the firm’s approach to business transformation by bringing in experience strategy, design, and user experience (UX) capabilities. With more than 15 years’ experience working in insight, strategy, design and UX teams around the world, Roger has helped transform some of the world’s most admired businesses and brands. Prior to joining PwC, Roger held senior global leadership positions at digital agency Critical Mass, financial services consultancy Capco, RAPP Worldwide, where he was SVP customer experience strategy, and most recently as the UK&I MD of Idea Couture. He will use his previous agency and professional services experience to grow the UK’s best experience strategy, design and UX talent alongside PwC’s existing consulting capabilities.

HSBC

HSBC Alternative Investments Limited (Hail) has appointed Tim Williams as head of real estate investment. Tim will be responsible for running the direct real estate investment activities for advisory clients, club deals and managing the existing direct property investments for HSBC’s clients. Tim joins from CBRE, the largest real estate advisor in the world, where he spent the last 16 years and was a senior director in the investment team. He has an extensive track record in deal origination, structuring and transaction management and has advised institutions, property companies, private equity firms, real estate investment trusts and ultra high net worth Individuals. Based in London, Tim will functionally report to Guy Morrell, head of real estate investment for HSBC Global Asset Management, and locally to Steven Ward, chief executive officer for Hail.

GQ Employment Law

GQ Employment Law, the specialist boutique, has appointed two new lawyers to support its continued strong growth since its merger in May 2017 with Littler, the world’s largest employment law firm. Mark Callaghan joins as associate from CMS, while Natasha Adom rejoins the firm as a Senior Counsel. Mark joins GQ from international law firm CMS. During his time here, Mark gained experience in the firm’s employment, pensions and litigation departments. Mark works across all areas of employment law, including advisory, litigation and transactional support. He has experience of litigation both in the employment tribunal and the High Court. Senior counsel Natasha Adom previously worked for GQ as a senior associate from 2015 to 2017, and now re-joins the firm as a consultant.

