Frank Dalleres

Stoke chairman Peter Coates has joined a growing chorus of dissent against the video assistant referee (VAR) system, saying that trials have shown it to be more disruptive than he had expected.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino criticised VAR after farcical scenes marred his team’s frequently interrupted FA Cup win over Rochdale on Wednesday evening.

Hours earlier, Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish had issued his own warning about the technology, saying football was going down “an incredibly dangerous road” that would harm it as a spectacle.

“When we were discussing it at Premier League level, my opinion was ‘yes’, provided it was limited to certain key areas,” Coates told the Guardian.

“But I didn’t realise – so far, to me – how poorly it is actually operated in practice. I’m completely against this long delay. That’s not how we thought it would work. We thought there would be hardly any delay.

“I don’t want to go down the rugby route – that’s a nightmare. Football’s a fast-flowing game. I don’t want too much interruption. I also think controversy is part of the game, it always will be and it will be with this system. But the little interface we’ve had with it since it has come in, I’ve become less and less enamoured.”

VAR has had a mixed reception during its trial period – in England, it has only been used in some cup ties – but is expected to be approved for implementation across the game by football lawmakers this weekend.

Swansea manager Carlos Carvalhal said he supported its use and that a period of adaptation was to be expected.

“It happened the same in Portugal. In the beginning everything was very strange and after people adapted to it,” said Carvalhal.

“In an important game if the referee in that moment didn’t see something that could create big damage to the final result, if we have something that can help referees to take a better decision I am happy to see it.”

