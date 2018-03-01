Ben Cleminson

Bob Paisley. Joe Fagan. Rafa Benitez.

There ends the list of managers who have won the European Cup for Liverpool – which gives you an idea of just how revered the latter is at Anfield.

The Spaniard will return to the club he spent six years at on Saturday as Newcastle boss, but there won’t be much room for sentiment.

Read more: Reds back into the black: Liverpool record £39m profit

As the season approaches the business end, the Magpies are firmly ensconced in the relegation battle that claims half of the Premier League – with Benitez’s side above the drop zone by just two points.

Every point will count come season’s end, and anything gained in games like this could make all the difference.

Jurgen Klopp hasn’t quite reached the messiah levels of Benitez at Liverpool, but he may not be too far off.

His vibrant side sit third, are playing some awesome attacking football, and have the potential to give anyone a game in Europe.

While Champions League qualification is the priority for Klopp, he must surely be dreaming of adding his name to the earlier list.

Given Newcastle’s backs-against-the-wall performances this term, we know what to expect here – a disciplined defensive block set up to frustrate the likes of Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Even if they don’t win, keeping the goals down could be key in the final shake-up.

Read more: Mourinho blasts United after shock Newcastle defeat

Interestingly, Benitez has never lost in five games against Liverpool, and masterminded a 1-0 win over Manchester United, don’t forget.

If Liverpool do win, Benitez’s defensive shape means it won’t be by much.

A Newcastle +2 handicap covers a Newcastle win, a draw, or a Liverpool win by one – back that at 11/10 with Grosvenorsport.com.

Pointers

Newcastle (+2) - 11/10 (Grosvenorsport.com)