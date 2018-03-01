Catherine Neilan

The UK is "closing the doors on itself" - and the only possible model left is a free trade agreement, Michel Barnier has said today.

The EU's chief negotiator said it was time to "tell the truth" about making "difficult but necessary choices".

If the UK elects to leave the Single Market that will mean "strict rules" on areas such as data protection - insisting there will be no mutual recognition on this matter.

"In the absence of a common discipline, in the absence of EU law that can override national law, in the absence of common supervision and a common court, there can be no mutual recognition of standards," he said.

In choosing to leave the customs union, Barnier echoed his colleague Donald Tusk's words from earlier today, noting that necessarily would result in the end of frictionless trade.

And thirdly, he noted that the UK's choice of whether to move away from the European regulatory model or not would go to the heart of "our social market economy, food safety, effective financial regulation, and a precautionary approach to environmental and public health risks".

"For an ambitious economic partnership, we will need to find common ground on the rules that apply to social and environmental matters, to consumer protection and to competition," he said, pointing to aviation as an example where numerous issues could arise. It is understood that the UK government's current thinking is to accept alignment on areas such as Open Skies, however.

Barnier pressed the UK government to make clear what it is seeking to "enable us to begin building an ambitious future partnership based on a foundation of realism and in the interest of our citizens and our businesses".

"It should be our common goal to make such a free trade agreement ambitious," he added. "All of the models remain available, as long as the UK is willing to accept the balance between rights and obligations."

Speaking a day after his controversial draft treaty was published, the EU's chief negotiator stressed that he was open to "better" alternatives on the Irish border question from the UK.

Barnier also urged European businesses to "analyse their exposure to the UK and [make sure they] are ready to adapt their logistics, supply chains and contracts". He reiterated his previous warning that transition was still not guaranteed and would not be until the end of the process "with the ratification of the withdrawal agreement by both sides –probably early next year".