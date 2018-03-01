Diamond Naga Siu

Framestore, an award-winning visual effects company, is the latest creative company to move into Holborn.

The company is fresh off a BAFTA win for Blade Runner 2049 and said the move into London’s new “Creative Corridor” is a way to reinvest in the UK’s economy.

London mayor Sadiq Khan lauded the company’s economic contribution to the city and called Framework “a great example of world-class, homegrown creative talent.”

“As well as creating jobs and delivering economic prosperity, they have the power to bring together people from all backgrounds and walks of life,” Khan said in a statement. “London’s creative and technology sectors are the envy of the world.”

Framestore’s nine-floor, 100,000 square foot contemporary-styled headquarter is a 50 per cent increase in floor space compared to its more than 30-year-old Soho home. The office has an open-floor design and will centralize 1,100 employees at the new location.

Sir William Sargent, the chief executive and founder of Framework, hails the move as a “natural evolution” for the company since its inception in 1986.

“We built our foundations in the worlds of TV, film and advertising, but in recent years our work has expanded into new industries such as finance and data, that sit outside of the usual Soho boundaries,” Sargent said. “Holborn has a real buzz to it and is fast-emerging as the creative heart of the city. We really feel it’s the right place for us to continue our journey.”

The company is nominated for two Oscars this Sunday for its work on Blade Runner 2049 as well as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and is currently working on a variety of projects coming out in 2018 including Deadpool 2, Christopher Robin and Mary Poppins Returns.

