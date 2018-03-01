Alys Key

Vimto maker Nichols has topped up its investors' dividend payouts as it posted double-digit sales growth for 2017

But the company faced challenges including the conflict in Yemen which held back profitability.

The figures

Group revenue jumped by 13.2 per cent to £132.8m.

Operating profit was down by 5.3 per cent but earnings before interest, tax depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were £31.7m, up 0.9 per cent.

The group upped its final dividend by 15.3 per cent to 23.4p per share.

Like many other consumer goods companies, Nichols has faced cost input increases. It also suffered from disruption stemming from the conflict in Yemen, preventing shipments of Vimto to the country.

But strong sales in the UK and elsewhere helped to offset this. The company has also readied itself for the sugar tax, with all its Vimto and Feel Good brands already compliant with the new regulation.

Read more: A.G. Barr calls early response to cut sugar Irn Bru "encouraging"

What Nichols said

John Nichols, non-executive chairman, said: "The Group expects to deliver further progress in 2018, supported by the advantages of our diversified business model and the strength of our brands.”

Read more: Vimto maker Nichols says UK market will "remain challenging" in 2017