Liverpool enjoyed a £60m swing into the black due to an increase in capacity at Anfield and the advent of increasingly lucrative Premier League television contracts last season.

The Reds recovered from a £21m loss in the previous 12 months to record a profit after tax of £39m for the financial year to 31 May 2017. The jump mirrored growth in revenue from £302m to £364m.

Greater broadcast income was the biggest contributor, with revenue swelling £30m to £154m as a new three-year cycle of domestic and international television deals came into effect.

The completion of Anfield’s new Main Stand led to increased hospitality sales, which the club cited as the driving force behind matchday revenue rising from £62m to £74m despite an absence of European fixtures.

Commercial income also climbed from £116m to £136m following the securing of 12 new partnerships with brands including Malaysia Airlines and video game maker Konami.

Liverpool reported net cash investment of £91m on capital infrastructure and the signing of players such as Sadio Mane, Georginio Wijnaldum and Loris Karius.

Net bank debt grew by 50 per cent to £67m, however. The club attributed it to signings and other investments and described it as “sustainable given the overall growth of the club’s financial performance”.

Chief operating officer Andy Hughes said: “We have significantly improved the club’s financial position over the past seven years and these results further demonstrate our solid financial progress – despite the ever-rising costs in football.”

